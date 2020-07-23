Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

