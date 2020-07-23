Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of QCR worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in QCR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $448.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $50,245.60. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

