Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,012,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

VST opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

