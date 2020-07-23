Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CVI opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.91. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.