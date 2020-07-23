Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.09% of Re/Max worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Re/Max by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Re/Max by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Re/Max by 2,269.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Re/Max by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $610.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

