Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.59. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

