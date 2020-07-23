PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Cut by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PPL by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

