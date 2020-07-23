Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Phupinder Gill bought 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 3,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $268,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

