Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 14,161 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 65,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 889,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $573.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $62,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $281,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,969 shares of company stock worth $1,123,906. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLDD. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.