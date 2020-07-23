GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $202,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.