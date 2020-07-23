Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bancorp worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $505.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.