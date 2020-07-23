Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

