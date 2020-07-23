Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1,751.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after buying an additional 4,107,505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 2,921,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,559,000 after buying an additional 2,767,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

