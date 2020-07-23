Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

NEP stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

