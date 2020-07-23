Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III purchased 5,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTH opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.