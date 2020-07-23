859 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 859 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

