Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Range Resources by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Range Resources stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.