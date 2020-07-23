Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

