Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

