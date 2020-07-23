GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after buying an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.86.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

