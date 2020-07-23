Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Entergy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

