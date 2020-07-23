GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,206 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,766,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,740,000 after buying an additional 318,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of EWBC opened at $35.36 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

