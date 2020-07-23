Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $47,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

