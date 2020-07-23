Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $48,000 in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Digital Turbine Inc has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

