258 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.11. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.