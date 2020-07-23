BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.