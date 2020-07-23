BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $985,000 Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

