Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,525,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total transaction of $142,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $473.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

