Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.