BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.