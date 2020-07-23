BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $70.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

