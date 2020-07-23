BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,314 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HMS by 5,809.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMSY. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on HMS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMS stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

