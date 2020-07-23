BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 2,169 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

EPAY stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $349,093.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,765.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 12,190 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $593,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,573 shares in the company, valued at $19,106,527.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,515,584 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.