BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 242 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 208,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $365.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $372.33. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.