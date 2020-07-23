BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 7,678 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.47). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

