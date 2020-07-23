iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

