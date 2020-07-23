BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,308,000 after buying an additional 100,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,588,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,600. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.