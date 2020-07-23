BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 352,637 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,882,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $198.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.35. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $201.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

