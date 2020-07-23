BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,904,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King lifted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.86.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

