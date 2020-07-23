BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

