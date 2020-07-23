BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,573,000 after buying an additional 417,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,640,000 after buying an additional 2,647,806 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,402,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 570,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,987,000 after buying an additional 2,905,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.