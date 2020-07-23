Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Syneos Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.11 per share, with a total value of $513,725.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $542,217 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

