BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $148,871,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

