IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $169.34 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

