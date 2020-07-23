BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,957 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.5% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $68.50 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.