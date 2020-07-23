BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

