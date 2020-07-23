BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $124.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

