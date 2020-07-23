Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Position Raised by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $26,865,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.68. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $198.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

