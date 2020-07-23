BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 321,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.