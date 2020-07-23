Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter valued at $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corelogic by 117.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Corelogic by 127.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Corelogic by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,060. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLGX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

